Passport2Success graduation

Passport2Success celebrates 24th graduation ceremony

Nineteen young adults are the newest alumni of the Passport2Success programme, after participating in a commencement ceremony on 14 December.

Earning certificates were: Ashley Allen, Shamar Bodden, Gabriella Carbajal, Toni-Ann Chambers, Abigail Ebanks, Keeron Ebanks, Shania Ebanks, Abigail Ferguson, Coriah Hill, Christina Lynch, Jonassi Mclean, Mia Morrison, Isiah Powery, Brooke Smith, Asahni Sommerville, Charlee Walton, Joshua Watler, Justis Watler, and Raheem Whittaker. This group, the 24th, had the most male graduates (nine) of any cohort to date.

The event was organised and hosted by the young people. Abigail Ebanks and Isiah Powery served as the Masters of Ceremony. Shania Ebanks recited an inspirational poem..The programme also injected some humour into the luncheon ceremony through a skit that featured impersonations of various students and programme facilitators. Students also shared their memories and experiences in a slide show of photographs and through personal reflections.

Human Resources Councillor Austin Harris and Ministry of Human Resources Chief Officer Wesley Howell were in attendance.

Addressing the graduates Mr. Harris offered congratulations, and words of encouragement. He noted that while the programme provided participants with the skills to gain employment, more importantly it taught them skills to maintain employment.

“You’ve had to overcome obstacles to complete this programme and you will continue to have to overcome obstacles. However I have faith that you all have the resilience to do just that” said the Councillor. Following his address Chief Officer Howell presented the graduates with their certificates.

Five graduates received special recognition. Isiah Powery was recognised for his growth and development throughout the course, while, Keeron Ebanks was lauded for his dedication. A light was shone on Shania Ebank’s leadership skills, while Ashley Allen was named the programme’s rising star. Joanassi Mclean, who at sixteen is the youngest of the cohort, earned recognition as the most outstanding participant.

Passport 2 Success is a workplace preparedness programme, which provides participants with training in occupational and personal skill, through work placements and volunteer work. The programme is operated by the National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA) and facilitated by The Wellness Centre.

The NWDA is now accepting applications for the next cohort for Caymanian ages 17-23 starting in January 2018. For more information contact the NWDA at 945-3114 or email nwda.training@gov.ky.