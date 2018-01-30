Partial Closure of North Sound Road to Facilitate Emergency Repairs, 30 January

The RCIPS has been informed by Water Authority – Cayman that they will be closing the two south-bound lanes of North Sound Road between the Butterfield Roundabout and the intersection with Portland Road from 8:00PM on Tuesday, 30 January, to approximately 1:00AM on Wednesday, 31 January, in order to facilitate emergency repairs to a leak on North Sound Road.

During this time, motorists are kindly asked to detour around the work area via Industrial Park or Eastern Avenue. Please drive with caution and obey all traffic signs and instructions from Water Authority staff.

