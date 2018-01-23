‘Paddington 2’ is the best-reviewed film of all time on Rotten Tomatoes

By Jess Joho From Mashable

In officially the best story of 2018, Paddington 2 — a movie about a polite CGI bear who wears a raincoat — has critics eating out of the palm of his furry hand.

Maintaining its 100 percent score with 165 reviews, it has officially surpassedLady Bird, which held the same title until 1 out of the 164 critical reviews deemed it rotten. But in a delicious twist on the assumptions of what critics eat up, the feel-good children’s movie wiped the floor with Spielberg’s most Oscar grabby Oscar grab, The Post (which clocks in at 88 percent from 256 reviews).

In a write up announcing the new record-breaking milestone, director Paul King told Rotten Tomatoes that:

“The Paddington films are a real labour of love. So many people pour their hearts and souls into them for months or even years, hand-crafting every last frame, and we are all incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve had so far. We hope it inspires people to go to the cinema to see for themselves if a talking animal film really can be any good, and whether Hugh Grant really can look devilishly handsome even while dressed as a nun. (Clue: yes.)”

While we wish this beary prestigious honor could last forever, it is likely it’ll only be a matter of time before Paddington 2 follows the same pattern asLady Bird. After all, it only takes one soulless sour puss to ruin the fun of a bear who cleans his ears with electric toothbrushes.

But, regardless, Paddington 2 will always be the best reviewed film… of our hearts.

IMAGE: WARNER BROS. PICTURES

