Over 900 lbs. of Ganja recovered during Interdiction by the Joint Marine Unit early Monday, 18 March

Drug packages recovered by the JMU after the pursuit.

From RCIPS

Around 6:30AM yesterday morning, 18 March, the Joint Marine Unit, while on patrol approximately eleven miles off the coast of East End, came across a suspicious vessel that refused to stop when challenged.

The JMU pursued the vessel for an extended period in open waters, during which packages were thrown overboard. One of the persons on board the fleeing vessel brandished and threatened officers with a firearm during the pursuit; officers discharged a service weapon in response, and the vessel was disabled and detained. During the pursuit officers observed the firearm that had been brandished at them, as well as other smaller items that appeared to be firearms, thrown overboard.

The boat seized by the JMU after the water pursuit.

A large number of the packages that had been tossed overboard were recovered by JMU officers.

The three men on board the vessel were arrested, ages 66, 44 and 43 of Jamaica, on suspicion of drug related charges and firearm offences. The suspects and the drug vessel were detained and conveyed to Grand Cayman.

Altogether approximately 900 lbs. of ganja was recovered with an estimated street value of approximately c.$800K KYD. This was the largest seizure of drugs in the Cayman islands in the last ten years.

The matter is currently under police investigation.