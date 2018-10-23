By Andrea Fernandes From Guyana Guardian
Just around three thousand and eighty-seven pounds of cocaine (3,087), which is believed to have been shipped from Guyana several days ago has been intercepted earlier today, near the Canary Islands by European Intelligence operatives, who had been monitoring the drug’s movement for some time.
Using satellite imagery, agents had determined that the tug-boat which was carrying the cocaine, had sailed from Europe earlier this month and headed towards South America. Though it had passed Trinidad and Venezuela, authorities were able to observe men in smaller boats boarding the vessel several miles off Guyana’s coastline.
It is believed that the men were loading cocaine unto the Moldovan-flagged tug-boat, BREATH, while it was still moving slowly in Guyana’s waters.
As a result, a decision was made to keep track of the cocaine has it crossed the Atlantic on its way to Europe for a drop-off. The boat was however intercepted by Spanish Navy patrol ship RAYO (P-42), which forms part of the EU Navy Intelligence.
During a simple search, the bulk shipment of cocaine was found, resulting in the arrest of some 10 crew were arrested, which including 1 Bulgarian, 7 Turkish, 1 Georgian, and 1 Ukrainian citizen.
They are currently in custody, as EU authorities widen their investigation into the cocaine shipment.
According to a report on the same story by the Maritime Bulletin, the tug with the cocaine onboard is currently in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, under military guard.
For more on this story go to: https://www.guyanaguardian.com/over-3000-pounds-of-cocaine-from-guyana-seized-in-europe/
