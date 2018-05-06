Outback marathon run for the Cayman Food Bank

Rotarian runs the Mount Mee Marathon in Australia to Raise Funds in Support of Local Food Bank

Grand Cayman, [27 April] – On the 14th April, Derek Haines, accompanied and pushed by daughter Lizzy Haines, completed the 2nd of his challenges in raising funds for the Cayman Food Bank by finishing the tough Mount Mee bush marathon down under. The funds that Derek is raising are earmarked to purchase some much needed equipment for the food bank, such as walk in refrigerator and walk in freezer, both of which are badly needed for the volumes of food being handled weekly.

The challenging outback marathon course is situated about a 1.5 hours drive NW of Brisbane, Australia. The Mount Mee State Forest and Forest Reserve is a nature preserve located in Mount Mee. It features eucalyptus forests, small sections of rainforest, and plantations of Hoop Pine.

Over 20 miles of the 26.2 mile course is on very steep forest tracks that were also slippery after early rain with plenty of rocks and branches to trip the unwary.

Derek and Lizzy set off at the rear of the small entry of 47 competitors but slowly moved up the field and finished in the top 30, of what might be termed a boutique race, with a time of 5 hours 40 minutes. The time taken highlights the difficulty of the course as most racers were an hour or more over their normal times for a marathon.

The only sealed road was close to the half-way point after breaking out of the forest. This stretch gave fantastic views across the State Forest and Brisbane Forest Park to the Glass House Mountains and beyond.

Lizzy, was as usual, strong in supporting and encouraging her Dad along the way. Upward sections of the tracks were too steep to run and the downward negotiated with care. Going too fast down-hill really pounds the leg muscles.

There were only 4 refreshment stops but the watermelon and other fruits available were most welcome. All runners had to carry over 2 liters of fluids in a camel back container due to the outback nature of the run.

Although the race was hard work the experience was marvelous and the sights and sounds of the Australian forest and bush superb and very rewarding.

All of this effort was done to help support the Food Bank, which recently opened its doors on Grand Cayman, and while they are still growing their programs, they are already helping make a difference for well over 200 individuals per week.

The main source of the food for the program is recovered by the Food Bank from local grocery stores, distributors or restaurants such as Fosters Food Fair, Progressives Ltd, and Topimex. Items that are at their sell by dates, that are still perfectly good but can no longer be sold, are donated to the Food Bank. The Food Bank then primarily transforms and repackages the food which is then distributed to the various established food delivery programs that partner with them to distribute the food to those who need it. They also act as a centralized point for distribution, allowing one donation to be distributed to many, and also helping to coordinate the food distribution to those who need it. They currently work with many of the existing meal delivery programs, helping them to expand their outreach. Any food that is donated that is not fit for human consumption does not automatically go to waste, instead it’s cooked and delivered to the Humane Society.

The Food Bank is looking to increase its partners such as restaurants and hotels that can store safely, under climate control, left over edible food that can be then be transformed by the Food Bank and then given to those who need it. Restaurants that regularly have buffets are a great source of edible food, which may just be thrown away if the Food Bank didn’t exist and act as the central collection point for these items.

Local businesses that host events are asked to request that any remaining items that have been prepared for their event be donated to the Food Bank, you don’t have to be in the hotel or restaurant business to make an impact.

To donate to Derek and the Good Samaritan Food Bank, donations can be made directly to the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman referencing “Food Bank” either on your check or in the transaction field. You can also contact Naomi@CaymanFoodBank.com to obtain the Food Bank CNB account information directly.

About The Good Samaritan Food Bank

The Good Samaritan Food Bank is committed to supporting neighbors in need. Based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, The Good Samaritan Food Bank supports the community by providing emergency food relief. The Good Samaritan Food Bank operates through ongoing grassroots food collection and hunger awareness programs, in part by organizing food drives, funds drives, and through the support of local community events such as run/walks, concerts and music events. The donations collected benefit local food pantries and non-profit organisations and the economically isolated. The Good Samaritan Food Bank works with a myriad of companies and organizations which allow them to further their mission of providing life changing and life enhancing programs to the communities they serve.

www.caymanfoodbank.com