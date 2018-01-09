Orthopedic Surgeon Juan C. Suarez, M.D., joins Baptist Health Medical Group

MIAMI, FL – January 9, 2017 — Orthopedic surgeon Juan C. Suarez, M.D., has joined Baptist Health Medical Group, an organization of more than 180 physicians, as part of Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. He specializes in adult hip and knee joint replacement surgery, including revision joint replacement and minimally invasive surgical techniques. He is Board certified in orthopedic surgery and has more than 16 years of experience in his specialty.

Dr. Suarez has made numerous symposium presentations on the efficacy of surgical methods utilized in hip and knee reconstructive surgery. He also is widely published in such scientific publications as the Journal of Arthroplasty and the American Journal of Orthopedics. He serves as an affiliate assistant professor at Florida Atlantic University, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and on the editorial board of Arthroplasty Today. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

“Dr. Suarez is an excellent addition to our team,” said John Uribe, M.D., Medical Director of Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. “His skillset and experience will enhance our already robust joint replacement program.”

“Dr. Suarez will be an outstanding complement to our program that strives to excel in outcomes, quality and patient centered care,” adds Alexander van der Ven, M.D., orthopedic joint replacement surgeon with Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Associate Medical Director, Joint Replacement Services, Baptist Health Medical Group.

Dr. Suarez received his medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine in San Juan, P.R., and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Fla., and a fellowship in adult hip and knee reconstruction at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to joining Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, Dr. Suarez was affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston.

About Baptist Health Medical Group

Baptist Health Medical Group, a network of primary care doctors and specialists who provide high quality medical care to patients of all ages, is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region.

About Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute

Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute offers comprehensive services for athletes and non-athletes – from physical and cognitive evaluation to rehabilitation and surgical reconstruction. Additionally, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute is the sports medicine provider for the Miami Dolphins, Miami HEAT, Florida Panthers, Florida International University athletics, Orange Bowl, Miami Open Tennis, Miami Marathon and Half Marathon and Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

