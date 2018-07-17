OPINION: When a political party takes a country down the wrong road

By Jolly Green

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has become a sinister land where right is wrong and wrong is right.

Knowing what is right and doing what is right has become a lost cause in SVG, handed down by current and even some past Vincentian leaders to their followers.

Current Vincentian leaders have caused us to believe the worst about them, they have actually caused the citizenship to give themselves permission to water-down their own ethical standards and copy the ruling party and its leader’s irresponsible and bad behavior.

Putting it nicely, Unity Labour Party supporters are trying to polish turd’s when they should be flushing them away. It’s long past time to stop supporting scum and rubbish who present us with scum and rubbish policies and behaviors. Time to stop supporting the nepotistic prime minister along with his nepotised son finance minister Camillo Gonsalves and the leading members of the Gonsalves/Francis Marxist based family dynasty.

Under this dynastical family rule Saint Vincent is no longer a free country. It has no soul, no truth, no justice, no equality, no honor, no decorum, no morals, no code, no creed. It is a perverse, twisted and sinister land where right is wrong and wrong is right. A land where spite and malice replace goodwill and benevolence, whilst the ULP supporters applaud such behavior. A land where Church Ministers support the government before their congregation, grabbing at tax free concessions and other goodies. A land where rape of its women and children is more of the norm than that of an atrocity. A land where school girls get scholarships in return for sex. A land where workers are frightened to join protests because if they do they and their whole families can lose their jobs. A land where the citizens are bribed prior to every election with building materials. A land where the ballots are rigged and the courts unhelpful. A land where our traditional international friends like the US, UK, UN and Canada are used only for funding aid projects. Whilst countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and all the nastiest communist regimes possible are embraced as our friends.

A land where the prime minister is accused of rape and sex crimes going back decades, yet never appeared before a court. A land where the prime minister admits to being a liar. A land where the prime minister admitted to doing work through Obeah. A land where laws are changed to protect the government leaders and those chosen by them to carry out the dirty deeds. A land where the prime minister and the Governor General gave initial support to an offshore banker who robbed the clients of millions. A land where the police are no longer independent and can now be classed as political police. A land where even some of the Judiciary have lost their way whilst subjected to political intervention. A land where the people are being turned into a crop of peasants, whilst the middle class are running for their lives, getting out and making the situation worse. A land where the two main incomes relied on is from Vincentians relative’s remissions, and by the Gonsalves nepotistic dynasty scrounging from other countries in return for voted support at the UN. A land where little new industry has been created by the ruling party or attracted investment from honest and decent foreign investors during the last 18 years. A land where the prime minister and his wife has supported a man who then went on to commit fraud against thousands of UK pensioners. A land where people died in Buccaments 2013 Christmas floods because the prime minister and the minister of works failed to act on the reports and advice about river defenses. Sixty two persons homeless, five persons missing and presumed dead and five persons who sustained injuries. Whilst two worker’s at Buccament Beach Resort were washed away and killed. 37 people severely injured and 500 homeless with a total of 2,325 people displaced after the disaster. There were 158 people in 5 government shelters (Rillan Hill, Spring Village, Fitz Hughes, Rose Bank, South Rivers) managed by NEMO. 278 people stayed in informal shelters, with families, friends and relatives.

The Buccament Bay Resort was damaged very badly because it was built in an ancient 100 year flood plain, and has happened previously several times during the memory of man, the area was submerged by flood water from the river. The government knew, or should of known this was a dangerous flood plain when they sold it to the developer.

The truth can be the most infuriating thing for the current ruling politicians and they arrange for propagandists to attack writers and commentators online and publicly. They even passed laws to make such unregulated criticism a crime.

When politicians act in ways designed only to advantage themselves, they lose sight of what’s best for our people and our country. They even act in ways that cause significant unwarranted harm to non-supporters, opposition politicians and non supporting employers.

At a surface level, we all know the difference between ‘right’ and ‘wrong’. We know it’s wrong to steal, to cheat, to lie, to cut corners, to rape and molest women and children, to betray others, to use the police to enforce political matters, to give out jobs to the exclusion of non supporters of your own beliefs objects and aims, to gag free speech and assembly.

The idea that some politicians are already committing and ‘getting away with’ bad behavior is powerful and incredibly damaging. Such politicians who begin to think that way can justify all sorts of unethical acts and are in fact a danger to our society, our very way of life.

To alleviate any guilt they feel, such politicians may tell themselves and colleagues that ‘everybody does it’ when in power. For anyone in the Unity Labour Party to believe otherwise would contradict how they view themselves – no leader wants the region or the world to believe they are bad. Instead, they tell themselves and others they only do good, operating in a corrupt, dog-eat-dog capitalist world which they have the right to change to what they sometimes like to describe as modern socialism.

You can see how in the Vincentian political world, this line of thought allows some people to put ethics aside in favor of getting results, making deals or lining their own pockets.

A problem that some branches of government experience is that undesirable behavior becomes normalized. Such behavior is seen as acceptable because leadership practices and systems lack transparency and accountability.

Even small acts of dishonesty and mistrust should be enough to breed cynicism in a country. But most of what has happened in SVG is far from small, and the people have grown to accept the very worst from the leadership. It’s a caustic situation of the very worst kind, wrong accepted as right.

Consider the way some organizations and government ministries and ministers conduct staff treatment with the way some teachers, port policemen and irrigation workers were unfairly treated in the past by this current regime. Many of us would be aware of situations where despite claims of, ‘you are all our brothers and comrades’ people have been badly treated with little or no help from toothless Unions.

Integrity requires concrete foundations, a government where people do what’s right requires more than good intentions. Much more than bringing costly and unviable projects wrapped in tinsel to the forefront to blind the citizenship into believing there is some wonderful future bred from such actions. Integrity is the lost ULP quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. We need a leader who is “a gentleman of complete integrity” with honesty, uprightness, probity, rectitude, honor, honorableness, upstandingness, good character, principles, ethics, morals, righteousness, morality, high-mindedness, right-mindedness, noble-mindedness, virtue, decency, fairness, scrupulousness, sincerity, truthfulness, trustworthiness. Someone who we can say “I never doubted his integrity”. Of course all leaders are human beings, and as such will not have all these qualities all of the time. But even with most of those qualities or someone who tries to be decent, some is far better than having a monster in charge with none.

New clear boundaries need to be reintroduced. With decent upright politicians who follow through when standards aren’t met.

That’s where political courage comes in: genuine efforts to identify and address lapses? Making it clear that we the people actually want to know when standards aren’t met – and creating safe avenues for people to be able to speak out and write when they aren’t?

To make this work, we need fool-proof systems that cannot be overridden by individuals or family dynasties just because they hold a position of power, or because they are ‘well-liked by those receiving their favor’.

It requires processes and training that equips our politicians with the ‘ethical intelligence’ they need to work through inconsistencies between principles and behaviors.

A current false value that includes the words integrity and decency from the present regime is not enough. There are too many falsities, misrepresentation and downright lies the people have become disillusioned by.

We need to ensure that our leadership does what is right and reject that which is wrong. The only way to do that is to rid ourselves of the current bunch whenever the opportunity arises. Because their love of all things left wing along with clever suppression of the press, internet, and speech and if they could even thought, it will never change until the regime and dynasty lose power.

