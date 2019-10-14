Opening Church Service for Older Persons Month

CAYMAN ISLANDS (GIS) – Wesleyan Holiness Church in West Bay hosted this year’s Older Persons Month Opening Church Service, broadcast live by Radio Cayman.

Attending the ceremony to honour the lives and contributions of seniors were the H.E. Governor, Martyn Roper and his wife Mrs. Roper; Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush; Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service, Franz Manderson and his wife Mrs. Manderson; Cabinet Ministers Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Hon. Tara Rivers; Councillors Austin Harris and Barbara Conolly were also present.

The official welcome was given by Hon. McKeeva Bush and remarks brought by Councillor for Community Affairs Austin Harris. Councillor thanked seniors for their many sacrifices to ensure the economic and social prosperity of the Cayman Islands. While this debt could never be repaid he said, Government had recognised their role through the Older Persons Law (2017) and the Older Persons Policy (2016-2035), documents that provide a meaningful framework on which to improve elderly care.

Highlights of the service included the special song by the Junior Church Choir and the Chapel Choir and the recognition of two seniors who had been exemplary servants of the church over several decades. Mr. Stanford Ebanks and Ms Rosa Hurlston, were given plaques and fruit baskets by Senior Pastor Rev. Brenda Wallick. The congregation then heard testimonials about the honourees from their relatives and Rev. Wallick.

Rev. Wallick described old age as a privilege not given to everyone. In her sermon, she also likened growing older to the life cycle of the shade-giving palm saying: “We may be old but we are not useless. We can still bear fruit in old age.”

The service ended with a vote of thanks and the presentation to the pastors by Chief Officer for Community Affairs Teresa Echenique and the DCFS Director Paulinda Mendoza-Williams.