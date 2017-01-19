Olwomen story of the week

25 Plus Size Wedding Dresses

By Jenny Smith From Olwomen

Having a plus size physique does not mean that you have limited options in selecting impressive and charming dresses, particularly when it is a matter of your wedding. This superb collection of plus size wedding dresses proves it wrong, showcasing a number of gorgeous designs and marvelously crafted costumes. This comprehensive range includes all sorts of fashionable outfits that will cover up excellently your weakness, giving you an ultra-feminine sweet look.

25. TANK LACE PLUS SIZE WHITE WEDDING DRESS WITH BEADED APPLIQUÉ

Tank Lace Plus Size White Wedding Dress with Beaded AppliquéThe trendy bridal costume is the real means to capture all eyes at you exhibiting bold details. The tank bodice has illusion neckline that is designed with champagne floral lace beaded appliqués. The striking deep V back offers a bold impression of your modern sultry look. The gorgeous feature of the outfit is the box pleated long skirt that displays the beauty of layers. The chapel train adds drama to your splendid look. This choice in wedding dresses would never let you regret on your decision.

24. STRAPLESS TULLE PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH CLASSY CHAPEL TRAIN

Strapless Tulle Plus Size Wedding Dress with Classy Chapel TrainFeatured with those rare and glam aspects that make your bridal appearance beyond compare! It is decorated with beaded lace applique enhancing your charming bridal shimmer. The waistline is accentuated with beading embellishment in an elegant way. The luminous accent offers the alluring finish with incredible festive vibe. The flared skirt is followed by the classy chapel train.

23. TULLE TEA LENGTH PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH ILLUSION NECKLINE

Tulle Tea Length Plus Size Wedding Dress with Illusion NecklineThis entry in plus size wedding dresses is sure to make your look captivating and elegant! The super pretty outfit is a perfect fit and gives a grace to your feminine look with sweetheart bodice. It continues with deep V-back and cap sleeves to offer an affluent shimmer. The illusion neckline is adorned with lace applique over dot tulle. The focal point of the costume is the short tea length silhouette with a chapel train. It makes it super classy and attractive. You can complete your sophisticated look with matching clutch and stylish heels.

22. ORGANZA PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH RUFFLED HEMLINE

Organza Plus Size Wedding Dress with Ruffled HemlineThis visual stunner in season’s best wedding dresses ensures you a lavish and opulent look that is dramatically stunning and eye-grabbing! The most eye-catching feature of the bodice is the sweetheart neckline that enhances your attraction and provides an enticing look to you. The stunning organza ruffles are sure to steal the show. The beaded lace applique adorns the enchanting bodice. It looks very stylish when you appear in the skirt that touches the floor swirling around your feet, exhibiting a ruffled hemline.

21. STRAPLESS CRYSTAL BEADED TULLE FIT AND FLARE PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

Strapless Crystal Beaded Tulle Fit and Flare Plus Size Wedding DressFeatured with stylish silhouette and adorable trimming that make it a superlative option in the plus size wedding dresses! You will be the real stunner of the event due to the eye-catching features of the bodice. It displays a splash of luster featuring sweetheart neckline and sleeveless bodice. The slim fitted bodice and the crystal beaded embellishment on gown and a flattering design allow a sleek look, capturing attention of everyone.. The mermaid tulle skirt imparts a smart impression of your charismatic features.

20. TAFFETA SWEETHEART TIERS COURT TRAIN PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

Taffeta Sweetheart Tiers Court Train Plus Size Wedding DressThe elegant bridal dress is chic, alluring and ultra-classy because of the sizzling figure flattering sweetheart and sleeveless bodice. It delivers a lustrous impression with flowers, ruching and tiers embellishment on bodice. The floor length skirt ignites your lovely impression with an enticing court train. It is made with soft flowing taffeta fabric hits the floor and awards you a distinctive sensational bridal look.

19. A-LINE CHIFFON BEADED COURT TRAIN CHIFFON PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

A-Line Chiffon Beaded Court Train Chiffon Plus size Wedding DressThe classic and timeless style of the sassy outfit makes it a gorgeous entry in the list of the wedding dresses. The figure flattering bodice contains the neckline with straps that hangs on the shoulders. The sleeveless bodice delivers the splash of glamour and elegance in the presence of beading embellishment. The ruching design adds an extraordinary exquisite look with this charming dress that completes your amiable look by highlighting the beauty of your cuts. The A-line skirt touches the floor and delivers the real glamorous look.

18. ORGANZA SWEETHEART RUCHING COURT TRAIN PLUS SIZE WEDDING WITH ASYMMETRIC WAIST

Organza Sweetheart Ruching Court Train Plus Size Wedding with Asymmetric WaistCapture the audience with your sultry bridal look in this chic dress that is perfect fit for the pear, petite and apple shaped ladies. The sweetheart sleeveless bodice is a true attention grabber. The beading accent delivers a lustrous impact on the ruching and draping bodice. The asymmetric waist offers a seductive impression in A-line silhouette. It creates magic in organza fabric. The stylish A-line skirt is the main highlights of the dress that gives you an alluring impact with court train.

17. TAFFETA A-LINE V-NECK ZIPPER BACK PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH RIBBON

Taffeta A-line V-neck Zipper Back Plus Size Wedding Dress with RibbonThe attractive bridal dress will give you a sensational look with the sleeveless V-neckline bodice that hangs on your shoulders with straps. It offers really a sleek look with enchanting and ruching bodice in stretchy and soft taffeta fabric. It is adorned with sash and ribbon to produce a charismatic impression. The floor length gown imparts a smart look with the perfect combination of chapel train. It is the best selection from the list of the plus size wedding dresses.

16. MERMAID ORGANZA ONE SHOULDER TIERS COURT TRAIN PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

Mermaid Organza One shoulder Tiers Court Train Plus Size Wedding DressIt portrays true image of a timeless bride! The exotic elements picture one shoulder neckline and sleeveless bodice that make the outfit more fabulous. The asymmetric waist, tiers adornments and ruching design make it highly bewitching. The beading embellishment imparts it a super dazzling appeal. It looks more charming and attractive due to the stylish floor length skirt. An electrifying bridal apparel to cover up your plus size in the fabulous range of wedding dresses of the season!

15. STRAPLESS LACE TRUMPET PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH SWEEPING TRAIN

Strapless Lace Trumpet Plus Size Wedding Dress with Sweeping TrainThis glam option is second to none in its appeal and alluring perfection. The straight backless neckline accentuates the beauty of the neck. The sleeveless bodice is adorned with lace fabric to enhance the splendor. The trumpet silhouette looks very classy cascading your prettiness with a touch of glam. The stylishly designed floor length skirt displays a splendid sweep train. It will make you the center of all eyes due to the stunning features that make it a perfect fit of the plus size wedding dresses.

14. RHINESTONE SEQUIN CHIFFON PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

Rhinestone Sequin Chiffon Plus Size Wedding DressDisplays a jewel neckline, decorated with sparkling accent and dazzling embellishment of rhinestones and sequins! The ruched bust creates a dramatic impression of your seductive look. The elegant pleats below empire waist will give you a perfect super pretty look with the skirt that wafts around your feet. The soft and airy chiffon fabric offers an affluent shimmer.

13. A-LINE PLUS SIZE LACE WEDDING DRESS WITH CHAMPAGNE UNDERLAY

A-Line Plus Size Lace Wedding Dress with Champagne UnderlayThis entry in wedding dresses will be a dream dress because of the flattering strapless bodice that is decorated with lace applique. The sequined soutache is the focal point of the lace applique pattern. The stylish bodice offers the impeccable impression with a lace up back. It defines your figure attractively with charmingly fitted bodice, perfect for this event. The floor length skirt delivers a glamorous impression with train that follows behind you.

12. LONG SLEEVE SHEATH PLUS SIZE LACE WEDDING DRESS

Long Sleeve Sheath Plus Size Lace Wedding DressThe long sleeves bodice will groom you on your wedding day in a perfect bridal look. You can get a peerless allure due to the lace sheath bodice that is combined with pretty long gown. It offers a real sultry impression for this occasion. The illusion neckline is itself a sign of affluent shimmer. The elegant element of the dress is a removable crystal-embellishment sash. The long length skirt combines with the chapel train to raise the glory of your bridal look, giving this outfit an entry in plus size wedding dresses collection.

11. STRAPLESS IVORY TULLE-OVER-LACE PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

Strapless Ivory Tulle-over-lace Plus Size Wedding DressIt is definitely a perfect costume in the collection of the wedding dresses. The classic bridal dress will create a long lasting impression on your wedding day. The strapless gown has sweetheart neckline that shows off your unique style. The outfit is embellished with Tulle over lace that conveys a dazzling impact in a subtle texture. The modest full length cage skirt flares for the spectacular aesthetic accent and conveys an impressive look with sweep train.

10. A-LINE SIDE DRAPE STRAPLESS PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

A-Line Side Drape Strapless Plus Size Wedding DressThe super stylish strapless beaded bodice creates a true image of fashion. It is adorned with beaded lace detail to convey a slinky impression. The sleek lace up back is highly stylish and eye-catching with a beaded lace detail. The lustrous bead embroidery produces a supreme dazzling impact on your overall look. The full length skirt is designed with side drapes, combined with a chapel train to introduce a glamorous impact.

9. ALL OVER HAND-BEADED TIERED LACE MERMAID PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

All Over Hand-beaded Tiered Lace Mermaid Plus Size Wedding DressThe breathtaking costume is sure to grip the attention of all guests at you. It is the perfect bridal costume that adorns you from head to toe. It offers an impeccable romantic bridal look in spaghetti strap bodice that conveys the ultra-feminine beauty with the sweetheart neckline. The stunning scalloped lace trim is the elegant element of the outfit that offers shimmer. The back of gown is adorned with sheer lace panel and adds charm. The tired layers form the floor-length skirt along with sweep train. An enticing addition to the collection of the plus size wedding dresses.

8. SWEETHEART TRUMPET PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH BEADED SASH

Sweetheart Trumpet Plus Size Wedding Dress with Beaded SashThe gorgeous strapless gown offers an ultra-feminine look with sweetheart neckline. It creates an everlasting statement of fashion due to the beaded sash on the waist. The sparkling sash accentuates your waist in the sultry impression. The corset back forms the implacable design of the costume. The trumpet skirt with scalloped hem forms the chapel train to convey you a modish look.

7. STRAPLESS TULLE PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH DELICATE BEADED LACE DETAIL

Strapless Tulle Plus Size Wedding Dress with Delicate Beaded Lace DetailIt is adorned with beaded lace detail to deliver capture the spotlight at you. The lace up back is stylishly crafted bodice contains the eye-catching design. The classic ruffled skirt is the stunning feature of the outfit. The curve hugging skirt cascades down to the floor and produces an adorable silhouette. It produces a small chapel train and adds a dramatic impression. It is the super stylish costume for the bride of the latest trend from the collection of the plus size wedding dresses.

6. PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH DEEP V ILLUSION BACK AND FLOWING TULLE GODETS

Plus Size Wedding Dress with Deep V Illusion Back and Flowing Tulle GodetsA wonderfully sleek design that would certainly please you and inspire people your big day! The beautiful bride looks more stunning due to the deep V Illusion neckline. The sleeveless bodice is adorned with all-over lace appliques. It offers an ultra – feminine look with high neck illusion tulle neckline that is accented in lace applique. The slim fit skirt gives you a golden opportunity to glamorize your beauty. The highly appealing chapel train of the full length skirt makes it extremely fabulous on your personality.

5. CAP SLEEVES TULLE PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH ILLUSION NECKLINE

Cap Sleeves Tulle Plus Size Wedding Dress with Illusion NecklineThis indubitable Victorian flair truly stands out from the crowd with its bold and radiant details. The gorgeous outfit flatters a super stylish bodice that is embellished with the beaded lace applique in the dazzling accent. The cap sleeves looks extremely awesome on your attractive figure with classic illusion neckline. It looks very stylish with floor length skirt that contains chapel train. Choose this option on wedding dresses to ensure a lovely and impressive look on your wedding day.

4. AIRILY ROMANTIC CAP SLEEVE TRUMPET LACE PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS

Airily Romantic Cap Sleeve Trumpet Lace Plus Size Wedding DressThe distinctive features of this fascinating dress makes it one of those you find on magazines’ covers. Wear the look of favorite celebrity at you big day! The illusion net on the neckline enhances the real shimmer. The modern cap sleeves and strapless neckline raises the glimmer of the fit. The stylishly crafted bodice offers an exquisite look with corded lace that is applied with hands in three dimensional floral patterns over tulle overlay. The satin fabric looks more fabulous due to the embroidery of the ribbon. The figure flattering skirt will snatch the attention of crowd at you.

3. CAP SLEEVE SATIN PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH BUTTON CLOSURE ON UPPER BACK

Cap Sleeve Satin Plus Size Wedding Dress with Button Closure on Upper BackAbsolutely bling costume in line with the best plus size wedding dresses that display a rich shimmering embellishment. The flowing wedding dress looks extremely awesome on your attractive figure due to the curve hugging silhouette. The cap sleeves bodice is embellished with lustrous beaded illusion to offer a shimmering impact. The lace illusion back detail adds a dainty touch to your timeless beauty. The slim fitted satin long flared skirt delivers elegance and glamour that is highly adorable for the brides to enhance the decency and allure. The eccentric sweep train behind the trumpet skirt gives a unique impression.

2. STRAPLESS SWEETHEART PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH INTRICATE ACCENTS

Strapless Sweetheart Plus Size Wedding Dress with Intricate AccentsJust add a little twirl in your persona with this beautiful wedding dress that is characterized with charming details and make a cute entry in wedding dresses of the year. The flexible and curve hugging rushed bodice is sufficient to make the outfit super seductive and stunning. The corset back provides the perfect fitting, showing your curves in a charming way. It is the epitome of contemporary style. The appealing strapless taffeta trumpet gown is adorned with the lustrous beaded appliques on bust and hip. It finishes off with a floaty and flowing skirt that kisses your feet with a classy chapel train.

1. TEA-LENGTH PLUS SIZE WEDDING DRESS WITH CAP-SLEEVE SHRUG

Tea-length Plus Size Wedding Dress with Cap-sleeve ShrugWedding is the most significant moment of your life! Make your vibes absolutely distinctive and ultra-feminine. This costume helps you articulate a sweet fashionable accent. The slim fitted bodice gives you a golden opportunity to glamorize your beauty. Add dimension of contemporary look to your style with cap sleeves that coordinates with gorgeous and delicate lace embellishment on bodice. The waist is accentuated by the satin ribbon and forms an A-line skirt of tea-length.

IMPORTANT

With this extensive assortment of beautiful and contemporary plus size wedding dresses, you will certainly be able to narrow down your search for a glamorous bridal costume. Beyond the innovatively created cutouts and delicate floral patterns, sequins and beading, color of your dress has its significant share. Hence, along with considering design, choose also a color that matches well with your persona.

A plus size body requires you a careful selection, focusing especially minimizing areas that you want to hide and wear a look that is adorable and inspiring. This collection of cute plus size wedding dresses widens your choice, accommodating variety of moods.

This page presents a versatile quality of wedding dresses both in design and texture, promosing you the slinkiest outlook. You can mesmerize everyone, clad with a classic silhouette that cascades a uniquely prepared bodice and trendiest swirling skirt.

