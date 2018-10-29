Ogier sponsors upcoming Cayman Islands Arts Festival concert featuring New York City Ballet musicians

Ogier is supporting the Cayman Arts Festival (CAF) for the second year running, and is sponsoring the CAF’s upcoming concert where musicians from the New York City Ballet Orchestra will perform.

The New York Quintet is comprised of Arturo Delmoni and Elizabeth Pitcairn on violin, Michael Roth on viola, Sarah Hewitt Roth on cello and Glen Inanga on piano. The quintet will perform works by Antonin Dvorak, Moritz Moszkowksi and Dmitri Shostakovich at the concert on Saturday 3 November 2018, 5pm, at Agape Family Worship Centre.

Originally formed as a three-day festival, CAF has evolved into an organisation that produces monthly events that bring cultural experiences to the Cayman Islands and support their educational program for young people.

All proceeds from CAF events fund their youth education program which provides musical instruments to children, organises workshops with visiting artists and coordinates musical lessons at local schools.

Ogier partner Rachael Reynolds said: “Ogier is proud to sponsor the Cayman Arts Festival and support the organisation’s work in opening up musical education to young people. The musicians performing at the concert are truly world-class, and we are pleased to be able to play our part in bringing this event to Cayman.”

Mr. Marius Gaina, Executive Director of the Cayman Arts Festival said: “All performers want to tell a story through their music, through their instruments. Elizabeth has the enviable ability to wow us with both her amazing talent and her world-famous instrument and will present us with a truly mesmerizing concert! This time her story will be even more compelling with the artistry that Arturo will bring given his extensive musical experience, and the undoubted great symbiosis that will be achieved with Michael, Sarah and Glen’s contribution.”

“We would also like to thank our sponsors ICG Management Limited and Ogier who have supported us in organising this amazing concert and who made it possible for us to continue presenting great music to the Cayman audience.”

To purchase tickets for the concert please visit: http://caymanartsfestival.com/events/new-york-quintet/.

