Ogier sponsors Junior Achievement Cayman Islands

Ogier has donated $2,000 to support a long-running Cayman charity which focuses on helping young people to get ready for the workplace with programmes on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Junior Achievement of the Cayman Islands has been running since 1991, managing programmes in schools, job shadow schemes and sessions in kindergartens.

Giorgio Subiotto – a partner in Ogier’s Cayman practice and a board member on the Junior Achievement Programme – handed over a cheque to Pat Randall and Glenda McTaggart from the programme.

Pat said: “We are most appreciative of Ogier for making this donation which will assist us to continue to provide the valuable programmes to our young people.

One of the objectives of Junior Achievement is to assist students to be better prepared to enter the work force which is accomplished in a practical manner by having the students establish and administer their own company under the guidance of a team from the business community. In addition we provide in classroom courses to improve the students financial literacy. There are costs associated with the provision of these programmes and we are reliant upon donations from the private sector”.

Giorgio added: “Every year we see around 300 students aged 14 to 17 come through the programme; and every year these youngsters amaze me with their intelligence, commitment, and confidence. Ogier is proud to be a supporter of this programme and we would encourage others to participate – by donating time or money, or both. You will find the experience uplifting.”

Photo: Giorgio Subiotto- Partner at Ogier presents cheque to Junior Achievement’s Pat Randall and Glenda McTaggart.

