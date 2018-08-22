Ogier sponsors Cayman Islands Chess in Schools programme for second year running

Ogier has once again signed up as sponsor of the Cayman Chess in Schools programme, an initiative that introduces Year Three pupils to chess as part of the curriculum to build up a range of skills including critical thinking and advanced maths, alongside fostering students’ confidence and respect.

Chess in Schools was launched in September 2017 and is run by the Cayman Chess Club, whose mission is to develop generations of chess players and also represent the Cayman Islands in the international arena. The programme involves a ‘Chess Master’ teaching pupils in all government schools, and this year the programme is seeking additional funding in order to expand the programme into Cayman Brac.

With the educational benefits of chess now widely known to include the development of logic, focus and memory, thinking ahead and decision making, creative problem solving and respectful competition, the Chess in Schools programme is in strong alignment with Ogier’s global focus on education across its local communities.

Ogier partner Rachael Reynolds said: “We are proud to continue our support for this popular programme, which provides a fantastic way for children in Cayman to develop a range of valuable skills and to challenge and stretch themselves outside the classroom.

“Chess, of course, helps develop strategic thinking, analysis skills and patience, and so there are a range of benefits for children in learning to play chess at a young age. Ogier’s global charity and community focus is on education in its broadest sense, an approach that is central to the Chess in Schools programme.”

