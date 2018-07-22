Ogier returns as title sponsor of popular Cayman Islands Stroke and Stride races

Ogier is once again title sponsor of the Cayman Islands “Stroke and Stride”, a three-race series held in August, with funds raised going to support young triathletes in Cayman and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

Ogier Stroke and Stride is one of the most popular sporting events in Cayman. It consists of a series of three races involving a swim and a run, with the swimming distance increasing each week from 400m to 600m, and finally 800m. Each swim is followed by a two-mile run.

The races will be held on August 1st, 8th and 15th and each will start at 5.45pm at Sunset House. The event is designed to be accessible to runners and swimmers of all levels and no special equipment is required.

Entry fees for individuals are $15 per race or $35 for all three. Entry fees for teams are $25 per race or $60 for the series. Participants must be members of the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association, which costs $15 annually and is available at registration. The minimum age on race day is 13 years, and under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. There will be no in person registration on race day, so all participants must register in advance using the link below.

Ogier Managing Partner James Bergstrom said: “We’re pleased to once again be sponsoring Stroke and Stride, which is a fantastic community event for Cayman. We’re looking forward to seeing the community taking part or coming along to support the competitors, and we’re pleased to be supporting the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and young athletes through this event. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

To enter the Stroke and Stride, visit www.caymanactive.com/registrations/strokeandstride.