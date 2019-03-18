Ogier recognised as a leading employer again at Cayman Islands HR Awards

Patrice Stewart (L) and Ogier’s HR Manager in Cayman, Emma Graham-Taylor (R), hold both awards at the ceremony.

Ogier is celebrating having once again been recognised as the top law firm employer in the Cayman Islands at the Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals awards.

Ogier’s senior HR Adviser Patrice Stewart won the HR Young Talent of the Year category.

The ninth Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources professionals (CISHRP) annual top Employers Award took place on Saturday evening, and for the second year in a row, Ogier finished in the top three in the large company category, which covers leading private, public and non-profit organisations in Cayman.

Patrice Stewart, who was promoted to Senior HR Adviser in August, was also named Best Young HR Professional.

Ogier was also the only large company to have 100% of employees stating that their company was the best place to work in response to the Top Employer survey.

The CISHRP awards celebrate and recognise excellence among leading businesses in Cayman.

Ogier’s HR Manager in Cayman, Emma Graham-Taylor, said: “I’m thrilled to have seen Patrice recognised by her peers – she has made her mark at the firm since joining us a little under two years ago, and she is a crucial part of the team.

“The recognition for Patrice and for Ogier as a firm – not to mention the outstanding success in the survey, in which every respondent rated us as the best place to work – reflects a lot of hard work, and investment by senior management to support engagement, innovation and collaboration at Ogier.

“Being a great place to work, and being recognised as a great place to work, is part of our continuing strategy for attracting and retaining the best legal and business services talent, and we’re delighted at this continued success.”