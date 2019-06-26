Ogier named offshore law firm of the year by The Lawyer

some of the Ogier team picking up their award from host TV presenter and writer Sandi Toksvig

Ogier has been named Offshore Law Firm of the Year by The Lawyer – the firm’s third major industry award in just three months.

The award is the third time that Ogier has been named the Best Offshore Law Firm in 2019, having won the offshore categories at the WealthBriefing European Awards in April, and the Legal Business Awards in March.

Ogier triumphed ahead of seven other shortlisted firms, having impressed the independent panel of expert judges with a submission built around success in major M&A deals, lateral hires, promotions to partnership and innovation agenda.

A team including Cayman Islands partner Marc Kish was at the ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London last night to collect the award, along with managing associate Marie-Claire Fudge and senior associate Laura Malpass from the firm’s BVI law team.

Ogier’s Global Managing Partner Edward Mackereth said: “We’ve had another 12 remarkable months across all of our jurisdictions in Asia, the Caribbean and Europe and this third award reflects a lot of hard work by some very talented lawyers and business services professionals.

“We’re particularly pleased to have been recognised in this way for a submission that focused on our success against three strategic priorities, working on the biggest, most complex deals; targeted lateral hires; and innovation in providing market-leading levels of client service.”

Since the start of the year, Ogier has announced the arrival of three new partners (one through promotion, and two through lateral hires) amongst 39 legal hires across the group, and has advised on the largest UK real estate transaction on record, the first light-touch restructuring undertaken in the BVI, the landmark sale of Cayman National Corporation Ltd, and the largest two transactions conducted by way of a court-sanctioned Jersey Scheme of Arrangement.

