September 20, 2016

Ogier looks forward to the launch of BVI Finance Limited

September 20, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
Share on Tumblr
comments feed comments feed

ray-wearmouthOgier has welcomed the announcement of a public/private partnership between the financial services sector and the government to create a new sector marketing and business development body.

Ogier’s Practice Partner in BVI, Ray Wearmouth, is a member of the interim board of BVI Finance Limited, which will launch in January with the aim of promoting the industry and developing new opportunities.

The new body will exist under a new corporate structure giving it more autonomy and flexibility, in line with similar organisations in Bermuda, Cayman and .

The announcement comes as the jurisdiction progresses along the BVI Forward strategy, which places an emphasis on substance-based growth, and attracting corporate headquarters, family offices and more value-added services.

Ray said: “This is a key development for the Industry which has been carefully planned and well executed to date.

“We can look forward to BVI Finance Limited launching early next year and making a major contribution to the industry.

“The combination of the new marketing model and the BVI Forward strategy demonstrates that the government and the industry are co-operating closely on the way forward for the jurisdiction, which can only be very positive.”

Photo: Ray Wearmouth- Partner –British Virgin Islands

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the , Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We are the only law firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Cayman Islands: BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) plans to raise $126M in February 4th IPO
  2. Increased fund governance and regulation keeps Cayman at the forefront
  3. St. Vincent’s Deputy PM critisises Caribbean-EU trade agreement
  4. Mt. Gay, the world’s oldest rum distillery leads a rum renaissance
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iBusiness, iFinance, iLocal News, iWorld News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*