Ogier is launching a new one-stop shop for anyone buying or selling a property in the Cayman Islands

The award-winning law firm, which last year celebrated its 25th year in the Cayman jurisdiction, has developed a user-friendly website featuring calculators, helpful guides and expert advice – as well as being a hub for updates and briefings from realtors and financing professionals from the local Cayman property sector.

Although Ogier has been conducting real estate work in Cayman for some time, the launch of the website demonstrates the confidence that the firm has in the Cayman property sector.

Regional Managing Partner James Bergstrom, who has been part of Ogier’s Cayman team since the firm opened its office in 1991, said that the move was a natural evolution.

He said: “We have been running similar services in some of our other jurisdictions, but our experience and depth in the local real estate market means that this is a natural step for Ogier.

“Between us, we have many years of experience in the local property sector, and we want to share that knowledge in a straight-forward way to provide a helpful resource.

“Last year we advised on the record-breaking purchase of the most expensive property ever to change hands in Cayman, but the new site will be relevant to people at every stage of the property ladder.

“The growth and resource that we are adding to this area of our practice strengthens our offering to local businesses and to private clients, and this is an exciting time for us.”

Visit the website at: www.ogierproperty.ky

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We are the only law firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

Follow Ogier on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook