Ogier gets behind Cayman Islands Kiwanis Key Leader Programme

Ogier has signed on to sponsor this years’ Kiwanis Key Leader Weekend in Cayman. The firm has donated $2,000 to support this annual conference which is focused on assisting young people with the development of leadership skills.

The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman has been delivering the Key Leader programme since 2007 and the organisation designed the programme around five core principles of service leadership including: personal integrity, personal growth, respect for yourself and others, building community and the pursuit of excellence.

Ogier Partner Rachael Reynolds presented the cheque to Kadi Pentney, the Site Coordinator for Kiwanis.

Rachael said: “We are very proud to have the opportunity to be the flagship corporate sponsor of Kiwanis this year, and to give our support to the Key Leader programme.”

Kadi added: “We are incredibly excited that this will be the 10th Key Leader held in Cayman and that we have such great support from local businesses, especially Ogier. Since its inception, almost 600 high school students have gone through the programme and many have become great leaders in the Cayman community.”

ENDS

Photo: Rachael Reynolds- Partner at Ogier presents cheque to Kadi Pentney of Kiwanis

