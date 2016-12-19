Ogier donates more than 200 bags of Christmas groceries to seniors in need

More than 200 seniors received special bags of pantry staples during the Christmas season this year, thanks to another donation from the Ogier Cayman team.

Ogier partnered with Meals on Wheels for the second year running to ensure that the community’s most vulnerable seniors won’t face an empty kitchen over the holidays.

From their kitchens in George Town, Bodden Town, East End and North Side, the Meals on Wheels team have been serving seniors across Grand Cayman since 1997. For 2016, Ogier came on board as a major sponsor of the organization, providing both financial support and hundreds of hours of volunteer time for meal home deliveries and special events.

Ms. Beulah McField of Meals on Wheels said: “The Christmas holiday season can be a particularly difficult and lonely time for our seniors. We reached out to the community seeking support and Ogier answered the call once again.”

Last year, Ogier provided 100 bags of groceries for the initiative. This year, that number has grown to 215.

Ogier partner Rachael Reynolds said: “We’re very pleased to be able to help this excellent initiative again – Meals on Wheels do a tremendous job of helping vulnerable people in our island community, and we’re proud to be a partner for their Christmas project.”

Special thanks also goes to Progressive Distributors, Fosters, Cost U Less and Kirk Supermarket for the donation of reusable bags.

Photo Caption: Ogier volunteers pack bags at the Meals On Wheels kitchen in George Town

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We are the only law firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

Follow Ogier on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

About Meals on Wheels

Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels (MOW) provides free, hot, nutritious meals to seniors, the homebound and the disabled throughout the Cayman Islands. This service supplies them with the assistance needed to retain their self-worth and independence to remain in their homes. Isolation is a major issue and the social contact provided by our more than 100 volunteers offers some relief. Visit http://www.mealsonwheels.ky/ for more information.