Ogier donates $5000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands

Ogier has donated $5000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Cayman Islands, a local branch of the global charity that provides children and young adults facing adversity with strong, professionally supported one-to-one mentorships to help them in their school, home and professional lives.

In line with Ogier’s global community focus on education, Big Brothers Big Sisters centres its approach around the education and development of children who are facing problems in their school or home life

Research conducted by Public Private Ventures on the impact of the programme found that after 18 months of spending time with their mentors, young people were 52% less likely to skip school, 46% less likely to use illegal drugs and 27% less likely to begin using alcohol.

Ogier is already connected with the charity through Associate Oliver Goodwin , who is currently a board member. Other Ogier staff will also be giving their time to the charity throughout the year to develop a meaningful partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Partner Giorgio Subiotto said: “I’m delighted that Ogier is supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters’ valuable work – mentorship has a powerful and positive impact on many young people’s lives in Cayman, developing skills that will help young people throughout their adult lives.

“From helping children to stay in school and building up their self-esteem and confidence to simply being there to listen, mentors are not only a positive role model for at-risk young people, they are also a trusted friend.”