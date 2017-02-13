Ogier appoints new partner Anthony Partridge to its Cayman Islands private client team

Anthony Partridge, a private client specialist known for his expertise in complex trust structures and estate matters, has joined Ogier as a partner in the firm’s Private Client and Trusts team in the Cayman Islands.

Anthony has spent more than ten years practicing in Cayman, and specialises in all aspects of non-contentious private trust matters, wealth structuring for institutional trustees and high net worth individuals together with all related regulatory work, and cross-border succession matters.

He has particular expertise in resealing foreign grants in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

Anthony has been named as a “Leading Lawyer” for the last three years in the Legal 500 directory and is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) in the Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association.

He will work alongside Fraser Allister, who recently gained well-deserved recognition for the impact he is making in the private client space when he was recognised in the annual Citywealth Future Leaders awards.

Giorgio Subiotto, Head of Ogier’s Private Client and Trust team across the Caribbean, said: “Ogier’s private client team is one of the strongest globally, with internationally renowned partners at the helm and talented individuals within the team.

“We are delighted to welcome Anthony, who brings with him significant experience in this specialist field.”

In the last year alone Ogier’s Cayman private client and trusts team has been highly praised in the new Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide and the Caribbean Legal 500 Guide, and the firm has been named the Caribbean Law Firm of the Year for the last two years running.

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We are the only law firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

Follow Ogier on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook