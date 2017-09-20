Ogier advises on crowdfunding platform IPO

Ogier has advised crowdfunding platform Dragon Victory International Limited on its initial public offering of shares listed on NASDAQ.

Ogier advised on the Cayman law aspects of the IPO alongside lead counsel Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC.

Dragon Victory International Limited offers reward-based crowdfunding, business incubation services and financial services to entrepreneurs in China. Last Friday’s successful IPO raised $8.5 million.

Ogier partner Bradley Kruger, who leads the firm’s Caribbean & Asia corporate practice group, with managing associate Mark Santangeli and associate Tommy Tuohy, advised on the Cayman Islands law aspects of the transaction.

Bradley said: “We are delighted to have advised Dragon Victory International Limited on its IPO, which is representative of an increasing amount of work we have been undertaking for clients in the Fintech space, and in the technology sector generally.

“Many of our clients are very active in the Fintech sector, including the Internet-of-Things, blockchain technologies and digital currencies.”

About Ogier

Ogier provides advice on the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law through our network of offices that also includes Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. We are the only law firm to advise on these five laws.

We get straight to the point, managing complexity to get to the essentials. It is a collaborative approach. We listen actively, asking the right questions, focused on what really matters. We deliver targeted, pragmatic advice with absolute clarity.

We regularly win awards for the quality of our client service, our work and our people.

Follow Ogier on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook