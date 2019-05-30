OffshoreAlert Daily Digest for May 30, 2019

Thursday, May 30, 2019
Irish conman Mark Nichols and Almas Capital Management settle NFA action
Irish conman Mark Nichols and his commodity trading advisor Almas Capital Management – who were exposed by OffshoreAlert 13 months ago – have settled a regulatory action brought against them by the National Futures Association in the United States.
National Futures Association v. Mark Nichols et al: Decision
Decision in National Futures Association v. Almas Capital Management LLC and Mark G. Nichols by the National Futures Authority Hearing Panel.
Obra Pia Ltd. v. Seagrape Investors LLC: Judgment
Judgment in Obra Pia Ltd. v. Seagrape Investors LLC at the British Virgin Islands High Court.
Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd. v. Suzette Hibbert-Anderson: Originating Summons
Originating Summons in Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Limited v. Suzette Althia Hibbert-Anderson at the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.
Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd. v. Oliver Weir: Originating Summons
Originating Summons in Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd. v. Oliver Augustus Weir at the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.
Sandra van der Bol v. Dr. Nickicia Campbell et al: Writ of Summons
Writ of Summons in Sandra van der Bol v. Dr. Nickicia Campbell, Dr. Nicholas Low-Beer, Bancroft Haughton, Vladimir Sloboda, and The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority at the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands
