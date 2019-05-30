May 31, 2019

OffshoreAlert Daily Digest for May 30, 2019

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Irish conman Mark Nichols and Almas Capital Management settle NFA action

Irish conman Mark Nichols and his commodity trading advisor Almas Capital Management – who were exposed by OffshoreAlert 13 months ago – have settled a regulatory action brought against them by the National Futures Association in the .

National Futures Association v. Mark Nichols et al: Decision

Decision in National Futures Association v. Almas Capital Management LLC and Mark G. Nichols by the National Futures Authority Hearing Panel.

Obra Pia Ltd. v. Seagrape Investors LLC: Judgment

Judgment in Obra Pia Ltd. v. Seagrape Investors LLC at the British Virgin Islands High Court.

Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd. v. Suzette Hibbert-Anderson: Originating Summons

in Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Limited v. Suzette Althia Hibbert-Anderson at the of the .

Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd. v. Oliver Weir: Originating Summons

Originating Summons in Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd. v. Oliver Augustus Weir at the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

Sandra van der Bol v. Dr. Nickicia Campbell et al: Writ of Summons

Writ of Summons in Sandra van der Bol v. Dr. Nickicia Campbell, Dr. Nicholas Low-Beer, Bancroft Haughton, Vladimir Sloboda, and The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority at the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands

