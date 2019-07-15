Official Statement from the SVG Medicinal Cannabis Authority

Sunday, July 14, 2019 — The Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) wishes to inform the general public, that the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has accepted the recommendations of the Board of the MCA to approve medicinal cannabis licences for the following:

Eight (8) local farmers’ producer cooperatives with an aggregated membership of over 100 traditional cultivators; Thirteen (13) traditional cultivators of cannabis who applied individually; Three (3) non-traditional local farmers, consisting of one Class A (valuing EC$500) and two Class B (valuing EC$2,500 each); and Ten (10) companies with the directorship of nationals from the OECS, CARICOM, North America, Europe and Africa.

Of these companies, there are three Class E licences (valuing EC$2.67 million each), two Class D (valuing EC$1 million each), three Class C (valuing EC$500,000 each), one Class B (valuing EC$250,000 each) and one with Class A (valuing $100,000).

In addition to supplying the local demand, these companies have identified markets in CARICOM, North America and Europe for export of high-quality medicinal cannabis products that meet international standards.

Under the chairmanship of Mr. Richard Branch, the Board of the MCA comprises of senior representatives from the following ministries and statutory bodies: the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Housing and Lands, the Ministry of Health, Invest SVG and the Bureau of Standards.

The MCA expresses sincere appreciation to the following eight groups and cooperative receiving a cultivation licence:

Nyahbinghy Order of Rastafari RastafariFarms Cannabis Revival Committee (CRC) SVG RastafariAgri Grieggs Rastafari progressive society FancyCooperative Herbs R Us South Rivers Producers’ Cooperative

The dedicated work in mobilising traditional cultivators nationally, in the ongoing process of ensuring full participation of traditional cultivators in the emerging medicinal cannabis industry, assisted in producing the successful results.

The approvals cover applicants to cultivate in the following areas: Peter’s Hope, Rose Hall, Belle Isle, Richmond, Fitz Hughes, Mt Wynne, Mt Bentick, Orange Hill, Langley Park, Gracefield (South Rivers), Byrea, Greiggs, Chapmans, Hadley’s Village and Mt Grenan.

Based on the applications currently under review, it is projected that by September 1, 2019, an additional 200 traditional cultivators will obtain cultivation licences.

The MCA is located at Rivulet, Enhams and is opened from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Monday to Friday. Persons wishing to apply for a licence to establish a medicinal cannabis operation are asked to collect application forms at the headquarters of the MCA or from agriculture stations located in Walliabou, Dumbarton, New Grounds and Orange Hill.

Application forms are also available on the website of Medicinal Cannabis Authority (https://mca.vc/) and InvestSVG (http://investsvg.com/).

The MCA acting on the advice of the Cabinet, will subsequently announce the date for the operationalisation of the Cannabis Cultivation (Amnesty) Act. Sensitization meetings will recommence July 24th 2019 to update the general public of activities taking place within the medicinal cannabis industry.

The MCA will also continue to advocate zero tolerance to drug abuse and misuse in St Vincent and the Grenadines.