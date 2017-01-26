NYT: Trump Preparing Exec Order to Reduce US Role in UN

By Cathy Burke From Newsmax

The Trump administration is preparing executive orders to drastically reduce the U.S. role in the United Nations and other international organizations, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to the Times, the draft order establishes criteria that would trigger the U.S.-defunding, including organizations that give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization, or support programs that fund abortion or any activity circumventing sanctions against Iran or North Korea.

The draft order also calls for terminating funding for any organization “controlled or substantially influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism” – or conducts persecutions or violates human rights, the Times reported.

Last month, Trump was sharply critical of the UN after its security council called for a halt to Israeli settlement building:

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!

4:41 PM – 26 Dec 2016

According to the Times, a different draft order said the Trump administration would call for a review of all treaties with multiple countries — with the goal of determining which ones the United States should exit.

The Times noted the United States provides about a quarter of all funding to UN peacekeeping operations in Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

United Nations Secretariat Building in New York, N.Y. (AP Photo)

