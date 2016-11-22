NY Post: Trump Media Summit a ‘Total Disaster’

By Solange Reyner From Newsmax

Major media executives and network hosts were berated in a private, closed-door meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, according to The New York Post.

“It was like a f—ing firing squad,” one source told the Post of the one-hour “media summit,” which took place at Trump Tower and included executives and anchors from CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Fox Business Network, ABC and NBC.

“Trump started with Jeff Zucker and said ‘I hate your network, everyone at CNN is a liar and you should be ashamed.'”

“The meeting was a total disaster,” he added. “The TV execs and anchors went in there thinking they would be discussing the access they would get to the Trump administration, but instead they got a Trump-style dressing down.”

Trump has long been at odds with media outlets throughout his campaign, saying reporting has been biased and unfair to him. He has publicly criticized reporters at rallies, once putting an NBC reporter at risk as Trump supporters heckled her, ignored media members altogether, and said the New York Times was “failing,” called them “fools” after a story about a rocky start within his transition team.

One of Trump’s senior advisers, Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, called the meeting unprecedented and “excellent,” and one source told The Wrap that Trump’s team and those in attendance made “real progress” with regard to transparency.

