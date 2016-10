Numbeo’s Crime Comparison between Bahamas and Cayman Islands shows Cayman lower in EVERY category!

Crime rate comparison Bahamas vs Cayman Islands

Level of crime: Bahamas High 76.67 Cayman Low 37.50

Crime increasing in the past 3 years Bahamas Very High 86.11 Cayman High 75.00

Worries home broken and things stolen Bahamas High 61.76 Cayman 60.00

Worries being mugged or robbed Bahamas Moderate 56.94 Cayman Low 37.50

Worries car stolen Bahamas High 62.50 Cayman Very Low 5.00

Worries things from car stolen Bahamas High 67.65 Cayman Moderate 52.50

Worries attacked Bahamas Moderate 47.06 Cayman Low 22.50

Worries being insulted Bahamas Moderate 43.06 Cayman Low 25.00

Worries being subject to a physical attack because of your skin colour, ethnic origin or religion Bahamas

Low 30.56 Cayman Low 25.00

Problem people using or dealing drugs Bahamas Moderate 59.72 Cayman Moderate 40.00

Problem property crimes such as vandalism and theft Bahamas High 77.78 Cayman High 60.00

Problem violent crimes such as assault and armed robbery Bahamas High 76.39 Cayman Moderate 45.00

Problem corruption and bribery Bahamas High 77.78 Cayman Moderate 47.5

Bahamas Data 18 July 2016 Cayman Data 10 July 2016

Safety comparisons Bahamas vs Cayman Islands

IMPROVED DATA

Safety walking alone during daylight Bahamas improved Moderate 54.17 Cayman improved Very High 90.00

Safety walking alone during night Bahamas improved Very Low 19.12 Cayman improved Moderate 45.00

SOURCE:https://www.numbeo.com/crime/compare_countries_result.jsp?country1=Bahamas&country2=Cayman+Islands