NPD and DoA Officers capture ferocious strays in West Bay after dog bite, 12 January

From RCIPS

Last Thursday, 11 January, a man made a report of being chased by three stray dogs in the vicinity of Finch Drive while riding his bicycle, and being bit on the ankle. The next day, Neighbourhood Police Officers along with DoA Animal Control officers executed a joint operation in the area during which all three stray dogs were captured. Attached is a photo from this operation.

Ferocious dog reports like these as well as related reports concerning stray dogs have continued apace into the new year across the Cayman Islands.

Last year the police responded to 142 reports of ferocious dogs, 39 reports of dogs dangerously out of control and 32 stray dogs reports. Already this year, there have been 8 reports of ferocious dogs, 2 reports of dogs dangerously out of control and 3 reports of stray dogs.

RCIPS Officers and DoA will be cooperating closely this year to run joint operations and remove the threat that ferocious dogs can pose, especially to children.

“Dog bites and attacks are a very real public safety concern and we need the support and cooperation of the public and all of our partners to address it,” said Brian Crichlow, Assistant Director of the Department of Agriculture. “Joint operations like these with the RCIPS are one critical step, along with the continued outreach and education of dog owners.”

“Ferocious dogs, whether they be strays or not, are a regular complaint of residents,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Area Commander of West Bay, “they cause real fear on the street. If residents provide us with good descriptions and the location of animals who are posing a threat, we can work more effectively with DoA to address it.”

IMAGE: Neighbourhood Officer Eugene Myles assists veteran Animal Control Officer Anthony Martin with the capture of a stray dog in West Bay.