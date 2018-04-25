NPAworldwide adds nine new member firms

From Hunt Scanlon Media

April 24, 2018 – Executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas. Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide has added nine new member locations as it continues to expand its global roster.

NPA now has 500 member offices across six continents. Membership in the network allows independent recruiters to serve their clients and candidates by partnering with other member firms.

“Congratulations to each of our new members,” said Dave Nerz, president of NPAworldwide. “By joining the network, these recruitment firms have the ability to increase their capacity for serving both clients and candidates. Membership in NPAworldwide allows independent recruitment agencies to boost revenue and grow their firms by partnering with other members on a split-fee basis.”

New Member Firms

True North Recruiters, located in Toronto, provides recruiting services for sales, account management, business development and recruitment, IT consulting sales and project management functions.

Lunova Group, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is an executive search firm offering recruitment services, recruitment training, team analysis, talent acquisition strategy and HR consulting throughout the U.S. and Canada. Primary industries include: building services (commercial development, elevators and escalators, property management, HVAC, etc.), industrial (metals, manufacturing, coatings, refractories, etc.), transportation, construction (commercial and industrial) and private equity.

CML, based in the Cayman Islands, is a financial services recruitment specialist. Its founder and CEO Steve McIntosh is an active member of the Cayman Islands business and professional community, having served in a number of leadership roles including the Chamber of Commerce Council and various government boards relating to employment, immigration and good governance.

Hitech Recruitment, located in Moscow, offers recruitment expertise in lighting, semiconductors and software enterprise. Managing director Mikhail Pastukhov has seven years of recruitment experience for the high-tech industries obtained in England and Russia.

CounterPoint Solutions, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, provides executive recruiting services to the financial services sector. The firm offers full-service recruiting solutions throughout all stages of sourcing, recruiting and hiring, including compensation negotiations.

Planned Resources, based in Melbourne, primarily serves the town planning and design (urban design, architecture, interiors) disciplines. Its client and candidate contacts cover the public sector, private consultancies as well as extending into the broader architecture, environmental, engineering and property professions.

Corps Partners, located in Charlotte, is a military veteran-owned executive search firm offering temporary and direct hire placements in the following specialty areas: engineering, manufacturing, life sciences, accounting & finance, financial services, information technology, health information technology, government services, human resources, office, and sales and marketing

Global Recruiting Partners, headquartered in Tampa, focuses on all aspects of the manufacturing, mining, chemical, refinery, heavy industrial manufacturing and oil and gas sectors.

Betts Search Group, based in Des Moines, specializes in searches for sales candidates in the industrial manufacturing sector. The search firm is led by Jeni Betts, who has over 10 years of recruitment experience.

Recent Expansion

Recently, NPA added 12 member firms across a number of locations. They include: HitechPeople Inc., based in San Francisco; Artemis Precision Search (Washington, D.C.); Vitasta Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (Thane, India); C-Elites (San Francisco); Clarian Consulting (Australia and New Zealand); Stratus Staffing (Newport Beach, CA); EM Management Consulting HR (EMEA); Achieve Group Australia (Townsville, Australia); Peak Search Partners (Sydney, Australia); Hire Resolve (Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, and Johannesburg, South Africa and Phoenix, AZ); Jackson ProSource (Horse Cave, KY); and dEEVOiR Consulting Services Pvt Ltd(Mumbai, India).

It also added 10 member firms in Asia Pacific. This included Advance K.K., All Recruitment Australia, Whizdom Pty Ltd., the Lucas Group Pty Ltd., Elitez Pte. Ltd., Red Rock, 2discover P/L, Montare, Foundation Recruitment and Ed Turvil Consulting.

In addition, the consortium gained a number of other new member firms, including CyberSN, Ammon Consulting, ProSearch, VIMRO, LLC, DMB Associates, SNAP COO Inc., Repforce Plus, InnoCom Inc., Troy Recruitment Pty Ltd, the Graymore Group, Recruiters, ALROVA Services and Future Prospects & Macpeople.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor; and Will Schatz, Managing Editor –Hunt Scanlon Media

