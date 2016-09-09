North Side Cleanup Set For Sat (10)

Summer has just ended and it’s time to clean-up!

The Department of Children and Family Services, the Department of Environmental Health and Rotary Grand Cayman invite North Side community members to join them tomorrow for a cleanup of the Old Man Bay and Rum Point Road areas.

This event takes place Saturday 10 September 2016 and will start at 6am on the Old Man Bay Playing Field. More information is available from Vanda Powery 916-7902 or Alex Johnson 916-8232.

Organisers urge members of the public to come out and bring their families, neighbours, friends, classmates and fellow community group members.

Their goal is to bring community members together in a way that improves the appearance of the neighbourhood and allows persons to address shared concerns such as safety, resources and emergency preparedness.

Water, gloves and garbage bags will be provided.