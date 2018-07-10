Nominations sought for International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Local Honourees

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (7 July 2018) The Ministry and Department of Tourism announces the call for nominations for Honourees in the 2018 International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF).

Honourees are categorised as persons who have made a significant contribution to scuba and watersports in the Cayman Islands. New this year, an additional category titled the Emerging Honourees will be added to recognize persons in the industry under the age of 35.

“As a destination built on the foundations of our maritime heritage, we are exceedingly proud each year to recognise those in our community who have played a role in the Cayman Islands being recognised as one of the best dive locations in the world,” shared Hon. Minister of Tourism, Moses Kirkconnell. “I encourage everyone in the community to put forward nominations for persons who have helped develop this unique building block of our tourism industry.”

Founded in 2000 by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism, the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame recognises international and local pioneers who have made outstanding contributions to the recreational scuba diving industry at the annual ceremony held in Grand Cayman.

“It is important to find those people who through visionary leadership helped create Cayman as a scuba diving hub. There are still many people in the Cayman Islands that have not received the recognition they are due. Being inducted as an honouree has rejuvenated my passion to teach young Caymanians the importance this industry has on the community,” said current honouree, Mr Stephen Broadbelt.

To be considered for the nominations, individuals should have made a significant contribution to the area of dive in the Cayman Islands through development, promotion, positive environmental impact or education, to name a few. To nominate an individual please visit the website www.nominatedive.com. The deadline for submissions is noon on Wednesday, 8 August 2018.

For more information on the nominations process, please visit the website www.nominatedive.com or email nominatedive@caymanislands.ky. The ISDHF gala awards dinner takes place on Friday, 14 September 2018.

IMAGE: 2016 International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Dinner – FILE