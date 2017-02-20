Nominations Open for Cayman Islands’ ‘Proud of Them’

The public is encouraged to recognise excellence among young people by submitting nominations to the Proud of Them award scheme.

Youth ages 10 – 25 who are reaching new heights of achievement in academics, sports, their career, culture, business or community service can be nominated.

Urging residents to submit their nominations, Minister of Youth, Hon. Osbourne Bodden says: “This is a great opportunity to celebrate our young ambassadors, and show them that hard work really does pay off. We need everyone’s help to ensure that we honour those who are worthy of praise.”

Begun in 2012 to highlight the good works that young people do, the Proud of Them award also showcases their initiative and positive attitude. Over the years 72 young men and women have been recognised.

The Ministry of Youth has once again partnered with the National Youth Commission to continue the programme. Head of the commission, Reverend Donovan Myers says “We must be advocates for our young people. Far too often we focus on the negative but it is even more important to focus on the positive. Recognition is much more meaningful than we think.”

Twelve students will be chosen from the pool of nominees. Each recipient will be featured for a six month period on billboards across Grand Cayman.

The nomination period runs from 21 February – 20 March 2017. Forms can be found online at www.MCAYS.gov.ky. For more information about the Proud of Them award you can email proudofthem@gov.ky, or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ProudofThemKy

(GIS)