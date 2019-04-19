Nominations open for Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Golden Apple Awards

Nominations are now open for the Chamber of Commerce’s 6th Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

The Golden Apple Awards were created in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands in order to recognize the outstanding job done by educators within the Cayman Islands community.

“The awards were created to thank those who are helping to improve the lives of our children through education,” Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce, Wil Pineau, said.

Nominees must be full-time teachers or principals currently working in a public or private primary or high school, either in Grand Cayman, Little Cayman or Cayman Brac. Past recipients are not eligible for previously won categories but are eligible for a new category.

Students, parents, colleagues and members of the public are encouraged to nominate educators, including past teachers, from the 2018 school year.

“It was really important to us that the awards could come from any member of the public because the positive reach of an amazing teacher extends far beyond the classroom,” Mr Pineau said.

“We are thrilled to be able to be able to continue to celebrate all the teachers and principals helping to change the lives of so many in the community, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands,” he said.

“So many teachers and principals go above and beyond for our young people,” President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chris Kirkconnell, said. “Whether that is offering weekend exam prep classes or just passing on some words of encouragement during class, our local educators deserve to have all their hard work spotlighted and appreciated.”

Nominations close on May 27, 2019.

Visit https://www.caymanchamber.ky/goldenappleawards-Teacher for more information and to submit your entry form.

-END-

About the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce represents more than 650 businesses and associations across all industry sectors in the Cayman Islands. Its members employee over 18,000 persons or about 45% of the country’s labour force. The Chamber supports, promotes and protects the interests of its members and the public welfare and serves as a catalyst for positive change connecting community, business and government.

Photo caption: 2018 Golden Apple Award recipients: Chamber CEO Wil Pineau (centre) congratulates the 2018 recipients of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. Pictured from left: Nimmi Sekhar (Lifetime Achievement Award recipient); Marcia Rennie (Principal, Edna Moyle Primary School), Patrice Douglas-Hanson (John Gray High School Teacher), Coaine Richards (High School teacher, St. Ignatius Catholic School), Shakeina Bush (Primary School teacher, Sir John A Cumber Primary School) and Emily Garvey (Primary School teacher, St. Ignatius Catholic School).