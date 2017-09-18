Nominations for Cayman Islands ‘2018 National Heroes Day’ are open until the 30th September 2017.

For your ease there is an ONLINE FORM < https://docs.google.com/ forms/d/e/ 1FAIpQLScxjBxeqt4GP2WQxRwciLM9 tfTiCed5jFsDBecacS-ZSmUyOw/ viewform > and a PDF (attached) available.

Nominations month is open for the 2018 National Heroes Day celebrations, which will focus on sports.

Members of the public are invited to nominate people in the community who have made outstanding contributions to sports in the Cayman Islands.

In addition to Caymanian nominees, the committee will consider non-Caymanian nominees once there is evidence of contributions to sports in the Cayman Islands.

“There are many deserving individuals who have contributed a great deal to sports and the development of sports,” said Minister for Culture, Hon. Dwayne Seymour. “We look forward to receiving nominations for people from across a wide section of the sporting community.”

Nominations will be accepted until 30 September for consideration by the National Heroes Day Nominations committee, with recipients being recognised during National Heroes Day on Monday, 22 January 2018.

The award categories are:

· Early Pioneer: An individual, alive or deceased, who made significant contributions to the early development and/or delivery of sports in the Cayman Islands prior to 1960.

· Pioneer: An individual, alive or deceased, who has made significant contributions to sports between 1960 and 2006.

· Emerging Pioneer: An individual who has made significant contributions to sports from 2007 to present.

· Memorial Scroll: A deceased person who was a leader or notable contributor to the development and/or delivery of sports.

· Long Service Award: A living individual who may not have been a leader, but a long-serving person in the sports community, who has contributed for 10 years or more.

Nomination forms are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, Grand Cayman, and at the District Administration Building on Cayman Brac. They are also available online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky<ht tp://www.ministryofhealth.gov. ky/>

Completed forms should be returned in person to the Government Administration Building on Grand Cayman; mailed to: National Heroes Day Committee. PO Box 111, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9000, or emailed to nhd@gov.ky<mailto:nhd@gov.ky>. Inquiries should be directed to nhd@gov.ky<mailto:nhd@gov.ky> or telephone 244-2318.

