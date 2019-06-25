Nolan Evans Memorial Bench unveiled at Health City Cayman Islands

A touching, yet bittersweet ceremony at Health City Cayman this weekend as the family of baby Nolan Evans unveiled a memorial bench in his honor in the Main Lobby of the hospital on what would have been his second birthday.

The bench not only provides a place of respite but also is “engraved” with information designed to raise awareness about congenital heart defects. His Excellency the Governor Mr. Martyn Roper attended the event and was touched by their efforts. The event was also attended by family and friends as well as Councillor Capt. Eugene Ebanks. Nolan’s parent Ailian and Sean say they hope by sharing their son’s story, other families will have the knowledge and support they need.

The Evans family is holding a fundraising Kidfest this coming weekend on Saturday at Pedro St. James to raise funds for Hart for Hearts, the pediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund.

