No admission of guilt but Paul Allen reaches agreement with Cayman Islands government on damage to coral

“Losing any of our coral affects not only the stability of our environment, but also our economy. The agreement with TDE Maritime therefore reflects a value commensurate with the loss of our public resource and facilitates a permanent mooring solution in Seven Mile Beach Park.“

This was the Minister of Environment Wayne Panton’s response to the announcement that the Cayman Islands Government and TDE Maritime, the owner of the M/Y Tatoosh, had reached an agreement in relation to coral that was damaged in Cayman Islands waters – specifically, the Seven Mile Beach Park – between 12-14 January this year.

There was no admission of guilt on the part of DE Maritime nor was their any disclosure of the amount of the agreement.

Paul G Allen, speaking on behalf of TDE Maritime said, “We are committed to environmental stewardship, with a proven history of working to improve ocean health through research, innovation and policy change. Our experience around the world in ocean conservation has proven that real change requires dedicated, long-term investment to have a meaningful effect. We share the Cayman Islands Government’s goal of responsible management of the natural environment; and this agreement will help preserve the reefs and ecosystem for future generations.”

Minister Panton said, “Our goal was to work with TDE Maritime in order to reach the best agreement for Cayman; and we achieved this goal because of our shared commitment to the environment.”

IMAGE: Volunteer divers removing rubble from the damaged coral reef. Photo courtesy Cayman Magic Reef Restoration Project