Next Cayman Islands Governor named

From The Cayman Islands Governor’s Office
Mr Anwar Choudhury has been appointed Governor of the Cayman Islands in succession to Mrs Helen Kilpatrick CB.Â Mr Choudhury will take up his appointment in March 2018.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Anwar Bokth Choudhury
Married to:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Momina Choudhury
Children:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Three
2013 – presentÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Lima, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
2012 – 2013Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â FCO, Director, Diplomatic Excellence
2008 – 2011Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â FCO, Director, International Institutions
2004 – 2008Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Dhaka, British High Commissioner
2000 – 2004Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cabinet Office, Director, E-Government
1995 – 1999Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ministry of Defence, Assistant Director
1993 – 1995Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Royal Air Force, Strategist
1986 – 1992Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Siemens Plessey plc, Consultant
