Next Cayman Islands Governor named

From The Cayman Islands Governor’s Office

Mr Anwar Choudhury has been appointed Governor of the Cayman Islands in succession to Mrs Helen Kilpatrick CB.Â Mr Choudhury will take up his appointment in March 2018.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Anwar Bokth Choudhury

Married to:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Momina Choudhury

Children:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Three

2013 – presentÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Lima, Her Majesty’s Ambassador

2012 – 2013Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â FCO, Director, Diplomatic Excellence

2008 – 2011Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â FCO, Director, International Institutions

2004 – 2008Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Dhaka, British High Commissioner

2000 – 2004Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cabinet Office, Director, E-Government

1995 – 1999Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ministry of Defence, Assistant Director

1993 – 1995Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Royal Air Force, Strategist

1986 – 1992Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Siemens Plessey plc, Consultant