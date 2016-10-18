New UB research fellowship strengthens the study of Zika and other Caribbean health challenges

By Marcene Robinson

The award provides financial support and mentorship to researchers focused on the study of infectious diseases, liver disease, diabetes and antibiotic resistance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences (CIGBS) and the University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences have partnered to launch a new Global Health and Implementation Research Fellowship.

The award provides financial support and mentorship to researchers focused on the study of infectious diseases, such as Zika, Chikungunya and other emerging viruses, as well as liver disease, diabetes and antibiotic resistance.

The first fellowship was awarded to Tyler Mullen, PharmD, a 2016 graduate of the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Mullen will complete his fellowship at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in Kingston, Jamaica, where he will be mentored by UB and UWI faculty. He will also work toward expanding clinical and translational research workforce development programs at the university.

The opportunity helps researchers conduct studies from the perspective of a country with limited resources and expand their perspectives as members of the global community.

The CIGBS is UB’s international hub for addressing health challenges through biomedical research strategies that advance pharmacological research and drug and vaccine development. The Global Health and Implementation Research Fellowship provides the center with a new channel for working with developing countries. The partnership also helps strengthen UB’s leadership among an international community of scholars.

The fellowship directors are John Lindo, PhD, professor of parasite epidemiology; Terrence Forrester, PhD, professor of experimental medicine, both in the UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences; and Gene Morse, PharmD, CIGBS director and SUNY Distinguished Professor in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

For more information on the CIGBS, visit, http://bit.ly/2da247S.

SOURCE: http://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2016/10/021.html