New Tropical Disturbance just formed in Atlantic moving west

From Mikes Weather

The clump of clouds and rain called Invest 99 can be seen here nearing the Lesser Antilles. Will take time to organize if it is going to. We will watch and wait. Spaghetti models continue to run on this to keep up on possible directions. www.spaghettimodels.com / Mikes Weather

Morning update from NHC on Invest 99 still at 20%. Conditions down the road expected to be hostile. Still will watch close as it is in a climatology favored spot for this time of year. Intensity models are going ballistic… but GFS/EURO/CMC runs keeping this unorganized. Spaghetti models and intensity maps here from tropicaltidbits.com. It is a wait and see kinda thing right now. www.spaghettimodels.com / Mikes Weather Page APP / www.patreon.com/mikesweatherpage

From NHC

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 700 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is associated with a tropical wave.

Some development of this system is possible over the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph toward the Windward Islands. By late Saturday, unfavorable environmental conditions should limit the chances for additional development while the system moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, this system is likely to bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser

Antilles on Friday and Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

SOURCE: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=5