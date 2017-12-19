New students join Cayman Islands HSM Internship Programme

The HSM Group currently has 12 students undertaking a legal internship for the 2017-2018 Academic Year. The students started their internship in October 2017 and will complete the programme in June 2018. The Students were recruited at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) Career Fair which took place in September 2017.

The recruited students are working in areas such as Immigration, Intellectual Property, Debt Collection and Corporate Services. During the 10 month internship, the students are taught all aspects of the jobs carried out by the teams to which they have been paired. Attorneys Sophie Davies, Sarah Alison and Alastair David and Corporate Services Manager Lisa Shemwell will oversee the students while at the firm. During the internship period students are watched and assessed by their assigned supervisors. One student will be selected from the set at the end of the programme to be offered a summer placement within their team.

The chosen student(s), returns to our office for a 2-3 month paid placement, 5 days per week, for normal office hours. Once the summer placement is done, and the student has proven a match for an open position within the team or, possibly, elsewhere in the firm, we do our best to place one or more of the students with a full time job.

HSM has worked with the CIFEC progamme since 2012 and currently has eight CIFEC graduates forming part of our staff. The firm’s continued involvement in the CIFEC programme is a part of our commitment to the local community, as we continue to provide opportunities for young Caymanians to access the legal industry.

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “The CIFEC students in our internship programme are able to experience working in the legal field first hand. We appreciate being able to develop their skills, especially the students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law.

IMAGE:

Photo Caption – L- R: Back Row – Associate Alastair David, Associate Sophie Davies, Chanel Bodden, Jade Ross, Vai’Ann Hamilton, Cyra Palacious, Channah Connor, Corporate Services Manager Lisa Shemwell and Associate Sarah Allison Front Row: Resheida Richards, Jada Smith, Sashana Wilson, Zayvion Ebanks, Vai’ann Hamilton, Carmen Caballero, Aaliyah Montero