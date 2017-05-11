New seminar series offers foundation in Cayman Islands financial services

A new seminar series is being launched to give participants insights into the working of the country’s financial services industry.

The two part seminar is being organized by FTS, a local consulting company, and brings together experts from the financial services industry who will introduce several industry areas including banking, trusts, hedge funds and captive insurance, among others.

“It’s the perfect first step to learning more about the various financial services, how they work and why clients use them”, Paul Byles, Director of FTS, said.

Mr. Byles has significant experience in the delivery of educational content for the financial services sector having written a first of its kind textbook on offshore financial services for the BVI government in 2015. He was also the founder of the Offshore Financial Services Diploma at UCCI several years ago.

Campbells, one of Cayman’s leading law firms, is sponsoring part 1 of the two part series of seminars.

“Campbells is very pleased to support this seminar because it offers many Caymanians and other residents a comprehensive introduction to the various industry sectors. It’s a great way to enhance your knowledge of the sector and helps pave the way for career advancement”, Alistair Walters, Partner at Campbells, said.

Part 1 of the seminar series will be held at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman, on May 23rd. Part 2 will be held on June 8th, also at the Ritz Carlton.

“Part 2 provides a more advanced version of the key topics in part 1 and also introduces corporate services and an introduction to tax related matters” Mr. Byles said.

Mr. Byles said that persons currently working in the industry, those looking to get involved in it, civil servants and new professionals to the island are the target audience.

“In addition to civil servants who work daily with the industry and would benefit from learning more about it, there are other professionals who are new to the Cayman Islands such as CPA’s and attorneys who need a good orientation to the various offshore financial services. This seminar aims to help them to hit the ground running.”

Firms interested in registering should go to FTScayman.com to do so before May 19th.

Alistair Walters, Partner at Campbells​