New marketing leadership for Cayman Islands in Europe

The European office of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has recruited Richard Trasler as marketing executive, effective immediately.

Trasler joins the department from the online retail sector where he has been growing his own business.

Prior to this he was at USAirtours for nearly two years.

Don McDougall, regional manager, Europe, for the Cayman Islands department of tourism, said: “It is great to have Richard on board.

“He comes to the department of tourism with experience in marketing, campaign management and strong organisational skills so will be a great asset to the team.

“We have a number of strategic initiatives and events planned for 2017 which Richard will drive forward.”

Trasler will be responsible for marketing-based activities.

Trasler added: “Having tried and tested the product I can safely say that the Cayman Islands is a destination that needs to be shouted about.

“I am looking forward to being involved with the new projects that the department of tourism is working on to further promote these spectacular islands and further strengthening our existing relationships with the travel trade.”

These idyllic Caribbean islands offer European visitors a relatively undiscovered paradise.

Served by British Airways and renowned for excellent service standards, the three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman offer barefoot luxury complimented by a diverse range of experiences in a sophisticated, welcoming society.