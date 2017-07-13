New Managing Director appointed to KRyS Global USA

KRyS Global is pleased to announce that James Leda will be replacing Grant Lyon of our US office. Jim is a senior restructuring professional with over 20 years’ experience in the areas of reorganization and addressed distressed situations, with a specific expertise in financial services matters. His former employers include PPM America, Inc. (a subsidiary of Prudential PLC), Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was also appointed to the Washington Mutual Inc. Liquidating Trust Advisory Board to direct their restructuring. Grant will be leaving the firm to explore other interests.

Kenneth Krys, Executive Chairman and Founder, explained the replacement. “We pursued a comprehensive process to find someone who could take this Firm to the next level as a leading fraud investigation and restructuring firm. Jim met every one of our objectives and we welcome him to the KRyS Global family.”

Jim can be contacted by email at jleda@krysglobalusa.com. Further information on Jim and KRyS Global can be found at http://www.krys-global.com.