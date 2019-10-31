New Executive Director named for Cayman Islands Tourism Association

Jay Ehrhart

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) announces the new Executive Director of the organization, Mr. Jay Ehrhart.



Following the rigorous and extensive search for the new Executive Director, facilitated by Baraud and a CITA select committee, “I am extremely pleased with Mr. Ehrhart’s selection for the post” said CITA President, Ms. Theresa Leacock-Broderick. “As the Board of Directors are all volunteer roles, the Executive Director is crucial to the successful execution of the organization’s endeavors. The Board has every confidence that Jay will build on the work of his predecessors and will be instrumental in advancing current initiatives and opportunities to serve our members and the interests of the industry” she said.



Mr. Ehrhart brings a wealth of government and private sector tourism experience to the top post at CITA. He was reporter at Radio Cayman for almost 18 years culminating his time there as the News Director. He most recently worked in the Public Relations Unit of the Department of Tourism finishing with over 22 years of government service. Mr. Ehrhart began working in the Cayman Islands in the hospitality industry in Little Cayman in 1995 and has over 15 years of experience in the field.



“The knowledge of the inner workings and programs of the Department of Tourism will certainly support me in my new role as CITA Executive Director” Mr. Ehrhart said. ‘I am looking forward to working with the CITA Directors, members and the government to help ensure positive visitor experiences and to help our local tourism businesses continue to thrive in this growing industry.”



Mr. Ehrhart will take up the post November 1st.

