New Director of Cayman Islands Computer Services Department

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN – The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has hired a new Director of the Computer Services Department (CSD). Simon Spiers, who recently took up the post, brings with him vast experience that spans the UK Public Service and private sector. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Design of Information Systems from Cranfield University, and is an experienced Chief Information Officer (CIO), with broad experience in public service environments as well as financial services, logistics, and the leisure industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Wesley Howell, Chief Officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs said “Simon has tremendous leadership experience, and he fully understands the mechanics by which CSD contributes to Cayman’s competitiveness as a jurisdiction”.

As the Director of CSD, Spiers will be at the forefront of a department that has become increasingly essential to the efficient delivery of modern public services. “Information is the beating heart of Government, and efficient use of information by knowledgeable Civil Servants is the hallmark of an effective secretariat and well supported Executive”, said Spiers.

The Computer Service Department provides diverse information technology solutions and services in support of many critical public service operations. Under the leadership of Director Spiers, CSD will target resources to better manage customer relationships, strengthen organisational governance, and streamline key business processes. Additionally, Director Spiers will be responsible for the development and deployment of a robust succession plan to ensure that personnel are equipped with relevant core competencies and specialist skills in order to effectively respond to evolving security risks and customer service standards