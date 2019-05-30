New date confirmed for Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum

The second annual Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 19.

The Forum, hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Finance & Economic Development, will take place at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa and will feature an impressive line-up of industry leaders and government officials presenting on key issues impacting the current and future state of the economy.

The forum begins with a buffet lunch at 12:00 p.m. and will conclude with a networking reception at 5:30 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid. Anyone requiring a refund should contact the Chamber at 949-8090.

If you wish to attend the event, register online at caymanchamber.ky.

The Economic Forum is proudly sponsored by DART, Cayman First, the Department of Tourism, Coldwell Banker and CUC.

About the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce represents more than 650 businesses and associations across all industry sectors in the Cayman Islands. Its members employee over 18,000 persons or about 45% of the country’s labour force. The Chamber supports, promotes and protects the interests of its members and the public welfare and serves as a catalyst for positive change connecting community, business and government.