New Community Gallery Exhibition Gordon Solomon’s Life on the Colony opens at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

National Gallery of Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to host a new solo exhibition by Native Son Gordon Solomon entitled Life on the Colony. This new series of work marks a significant departure for the artist, who is perhaps best known for his explorations traditional Caymanian heritage.

Prompted by a sense of disillusionment and of growing social division within his community, Solomon has created a series of eighteen works that speak to a variety of social issues ranging from the use of GMO mosquitos to beach access, politics, birth rights, seaman’s benefits, environmental concerns, mental and physical health issues, immigration, economics, and so forth.

Created as a visual diary, Solomon’s illustrations of daily life draw inspiration from debates on a local talk show, newspaper extracts, conversations he has had, or comments overheard in the street. They depict a country in the process of rapid change. One that is grappling with prosperity and all its challenges – the “joy rides and down sides” of life on an overseas territory.

The exhibition will be on display in the National Gallery’s Dart Auditorium Gallery from 08 November until 05 December, with a special music recital scheduled for 27 November. Entrance to the exhibition is free. For more information please visit nationalgallery.org.ky/gordonsolomon or call (345) 945 8111.

Photo caption: Gordon Solomon -More Cars Than People (2018)

Artist’s Bio

Artist and musician Gordon Solomon was born in Grand Cayman in the late 70s. Although he initially received some formal fine art training, the artist prefers to bring an intuitive approach to his work and has developed a distinctive style. His artwork in primarily concerned with capturing the serenity of his island home and imparting Caymanian heritage and culture with nostalgia and the idea of an ‘authentic place’. The paintings he creates typically jolt and intrigue and are always an invitation to journey beyond the scene.

With exhibitions locally and internationally his techniques and styles are noticeably unique. His original paintings and some prints can be found locally at the Cayman Islands Museum, the Cayman Islands National Archives and galleries such as Pure Art Gallery, Kennedy Gallery and The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. Gordon Solomon has been honoured with the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s Artistic Endeavour Award (2002) and Silver Star Medal for Creativity in the Arts (2009). He was runner up in the Ogier Art Award in 2012.

About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1997, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum, exhibition facility and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at their central exhibition space and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork and collaborations with artists from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting over 60 public programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes capture every age group from the youngest preschoolers to senior citizens, as well as marginalized members of our community. They combine art education with enriching creative experiences to foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of cultural heritage, national identity and community values.