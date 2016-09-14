New Acting Head of Banking Supervision Division appointed by Cayman Islands Monetary Authority

(Grand Cayman – Tuesday, 13 September 2016) Mrs. Gloria Glidden has been appointed Acting Head of the Banking Supervision Division as of 1 October 2016 consequent to the resignation of outgoing Head, Mr. Charles Ilako. His last day will be on 28 September 2016. The Authority expresses thanks and appreciation to Mr. Ilako for his service.

Mrs. Glidden’s substantive position is Deputy Head of the division, a post which she has held since 31 March 2014. In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing the supervision of both international and commercial banks and trusts, the development bank, as well as money services businesses, building societies and cooperative societies in the Cayman Islands.

Mrs. Glidden will also be working closely with Deputy Head, Ms. Sharon Braithwaite, in the management of the division.

The Authority is pleased to be able to fill a key position through promotion from within the Authority. Having been with the Authority for the past four years, and given her level of qualifications and experience, Mrs. Glidden is more than capable to lead the Banking Supervision Division successfully.

Mrs. Glidden joined the Authority on 1 October 2012 as Deputy Head of the Investments and Securities Division, overseeing the licensing, regulation and supervision of mutual funds, mutual fund administrators and entities conducting securities and investment business under the Securities Investment Business Law and the Mutual Funds Law and sought to ensure their compliance under the Money Laundering Regulations and the Proceeds of Crime Law.

She has participated in international forums such as the US-Caribbean Public Private Dialogue on Correspondent Banking as well as other regulatory and industry seminars, both locally and abroad.

Mrs. Glidden is a Certified Public Accountant with 18 years post-qualification experience in Finance and Accounting spanning various industries such as Auditing, Utilities, Telecommunications, and Financial Services with five and a half years in hedge fund administration. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Accounting from the University of Miami. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Illinois CPA Society and the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants.