New Acting Chief Fire Officer for Cayman Islands Fire Service

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – Following the appointment of three Caymanians as senior leaders within the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS), the Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs has announced that the newly appointed Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Aviation will now serve as the Acting Chief Fire Officer.

Mr. Elliott is on the left

Mr. Brevon Elliot is the first member of the new senior management team to be appointed to temporarily fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the lead role and the Ministry plans to provide this opportunity to other members of the team whilst the recruitment exercise for an Interim Chief Fire Officer is being conducted.

Station Officer Gilbert Rankin has been appointed to act up to the role of Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Aviation.

Ministry leaders explained the plan is to hire an Interim Chief Fire Officer for one-year during which a recruitment exercise will be carried out for the substantive role. A variety of training opportunities will continue to be offered to fire officers as part of the Ministry’s on-going mission to foster an internal culture of leadership development within the service.

In keeping with the commitment to succession planning, all three recently appointed Deputy Chief Fire Officers were provided with the opportunity to act within their new roles to gain valuable leadership skills and experience.

Divisional Officer, Mr. Witney Tatum most recently held the Acting Chief Fire Officer position for five weeks. Mr. Tatum has now returned to his substantive post in Cayman Brac, as per the standard practice within the CIG.